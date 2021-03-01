Allen Harris out as Lynn Camp Football coach
After seven seasons on the sidelines, Lynn Camp Football Coach Allen Harris announced that he will not be returning in 2021.
Harris went 33-30 in his tenure, but was winless in 2020.
In the Facebook post announcing the decision, Harris said it is a number of things off of the field of which he takes the most pride.
Among those were raising the money to complete the locker rooms and field house, purchasing the best equipment available for the players and starting a summer camp for the elementary school players.
“We upgraded our facilities to match any school around,” Harris said.
In addition, Harris noted that multiple players were able to go on to play at the college level.
On the field, the Wildcats made multiple appearances in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
“As I leave, I can hold my head high because I am proud of what I leave behind,” Harris said. “We have created a solid foundation for this program to be successful year in and year out.”
Harris emphasized that it was a group effort by him, his assistant coaches, the community, and his wife, Callie.
“But most of all, I want to thank all the kids that gave me your time and effort,” Harris said. “I am so proud of the teams we coached and the men they have become.”
“For one last time, ‘Go Cats’” Harris said.
Harris said he would continue to teach at Lynn Camp, adding that he would be interested in getting back into coaching at some point.
“I make take a year off,” Harris said.