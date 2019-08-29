









Allen C. Trimble, 71, departed this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on August 13, 1948 in Paintsville, Kentucky to Granvil C. Trimble and Billie Marie (Allen) Trimble.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Granvil and Billie Marie (Allen) Trimble.

A 1966 graduate of Madison Central High School, Allen continued his education at Eastern Kentucky University graduating in 1970. Upon graduating from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1975, he set out in career in the practice law spanning almost 45 years. He was practiced law as a partner in the law firm of Forcht and Trimble in Corbin, Kentucky and later as a partner in the law firm of Trimble and Mann. He served as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 34th Judicial Circuit (McCreary & Whitley Counties) for 31 years before retiring in 2018. As a prosecutor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, he served as President of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Association and was twice awarded Kentucky’s Prosecutor of the Year in 2008 and again in 2017. He was instrumental in creation and construction of the Corbin Campus of Eastern Kentucky University. A former President and Coach of the Corbin Little League, he considered one of his greatest achievements outside of the practice of law to be President of the Corbin Little League during their 1992 State Championship season. He previously served as Whitley County Trial Commissioner, Coach of the Williamsburg High School Mock Trial Team, and at the time of his death, practiced law with Trimble Law in Corbin, and served as Domestic Relations Commissioner for the 34th Judicial Circuit.

A member of the Corbin Presbyterian Church, he is survived by his wife, Sherry (Chambers) Trimble of Corbin; son, Graham Chambers Trimble (Marianne) of Corbin; three granddaughters, Reagan, Samantha, and Lauren; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Chambers of Corbin; sisters, Toni Trimble Lawner (Arnold) of St. Petersburg, FL and Arminta Trimble of Corbin; brother, Morton Bruce Trimble (Robin) of Winchester; nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the Funeral hour Thursday, August 29, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah and Hon. Howard Mann officiating.

Allen will be laid to rest in the Highland Memorial Gardens in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

