Alleged burglar arrested at hospital after using ambulance as getaway vehicle













A Corbin man arrested in connection with a home burglary Friday afternoon allegedly used an ambulance as the getaway vehicle.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Claude Hudson arrested Kenneth Ray Couch, 35, at Baptist Health Corbin, where he been dropped off by the ambulance.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Hudson was called to a residence on Combs Ave. off of Moore Hill Ave. where the resident reported a handgun had been stolen.

Through the course of the investigation, Hudson identified Couch as the suspect.

“Deputy Hudson also learned that the suspect had been picked up by an ambulance at Dixon’s Market after reporting he was having a heart attack,” Stewart stated. “When the ambulance arrived at Baptist Health Corbin the suspect go out of the ambulance and walked to the cafeteria.”

Hudson located Couch in the cafeteria and arrested him on charges of first-degree burglary, falsely reporting an incident and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.

In addition, he was served with two outstanding warrants out of Caldwell County for failure to appear on two counts of theft by deception – cold checks.

Couch is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.