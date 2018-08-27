Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Alleged burglar arrested at hospital after using ambulance as getaway vehicle

Posted On 27 Aug 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Corbin man arrested in connection with a home burglary Friday afternoon allegedly used an ambulance as the getaway vehicle.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Claude Hudson arrested Kenneth Ray Couch, 35, at Baptist Health Corbin, where he been dropped off by the ambulance.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Hudson was called to a residence on Combs Ave. off of Moore Hill Ave. where the resident reported a handgun had been stolen.

Through the course of the investigation, Hudson identified Couch as the suspect.

“Deputy Hudson also learned that the suspect had been picked up by an ambulance at Dixon’s Market after reporting he was having a heart attack,” Stewart stated. “When the ambulance arrived at Baptist Health Corbin the suspect go out of the ambulance and walked to the cafeteria.”

Hudson located Couch in the cafeteria and arrested him on charges of first-degree burglary, falsely reporting an incident and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.

In addition, he was served with two outstanding warrants out of Caldwell County for failure to appear on two counts of theft by deception – cold checks.

Couch is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

Related Posts

0

Former doctor at Baptist Health Corbin indicted in drug conspiracy

Posted On 01 Aug 2018
, By
0

Corbin man charged in attempted shooting of moped driver in Knox Co.

Posted On 25 Jun 2018
, By
0

Larry Gray promoted to president of Baptist Health Louisville Hospital

Posted On 20 Jun 2018
, By
0

Man seriously injured in crash Tuesday, motorcycle catches fire

Posted On 06 Jun 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal