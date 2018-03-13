











Allan Ray Reeves, 52, of Lily passed away Monday, March 12, 2018 at St. Joseph Hospital at London.

He was born in Whitley County, son of Doris Martin Reeves and the late Jerry A. Reeves.

Allan was also preceded in death by his grandparents Jess and Rotha Reeves, and Everett and Flora Martin, his mother-in-law Pauline Abner, and niece Amber Nicole Evans.

Allan was a self-employed truck driver and believed in the Baptist faith. He enjoyed camping and horseback riding.

Survivors include his wife Rosie Reeves and his mother Doris Reeves, both of Lily; sisters Vickie Blankenship (Charles) of London and Teresa Sullivan (John) of Lily; brothers Mike Reeves (Wanda) of Barbourville and Mick Reeves; and numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 6 until 9 pm Thursday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. His funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the funeral home with Rev. Anthony Reaves and Rev. John Miles officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Zack Abner, Terry Abner, Butch Blankenship, Joshua Reeves, Eric Nantz, and Jerry Sullivan.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.