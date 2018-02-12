











Alisa “Lisa” Kay Ellison Moses, 59, of Grindstone Lane, Williamsburg departed this world for heaven on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the home of her daughter in Powell, TN after a long fought courageous battle with gallbladder cancer.

Alisa was born July 2, 1958 in Jellico, TN (Campbell Co,) to the late George W. (Pete) Ellison and Eloise (McKeehan) Ellison.

In addition to her father; she is preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Lee Ellison I and niece Angela Eloise Sebastian.

Alisa was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship where she loved to worship the Lord.

Alisa is survived by her husband Rick Moses of Williamsburg; five children, Chastity Sexton of Knoxville TN, Rhonda Williams and husband Eric of Powell TN, Dr. Dusty Moses and wife Cheryl of Ormond Beach FL, Jennifer Moses of Williamsburg and Ryan Moses of Williamsburg; mother Eloise Ellison of Williamsburg; sister, Sherry Davis and husband Lynn of Andersonville TN; grandchildren, Tyler Sexton, Elizabeth and Carter Williams, Candace Sutton, Emily Atchley, Braylen and Erin Moses; many nieces and nephews and special friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, February 10, at the Grace Christian Fellowship Church with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Rodney L. Ellison II, CeJay Jones, Geoffrey Witt, Brandon Prewitt, Curtis Childress, Tyler Sexton, Carter Williams, James Payne and Jerrod Foley served as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Christian Fellowship Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.