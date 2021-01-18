









Alice Mozingo, age 76, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Middlesboro ARH. She was born December 19, 1944 in Clairfield.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Mozingo; her son, Clarence Steven Mozingo; her parents, Hugh and Christine Weaver Baird; and son-in-law, Rev. Terry Stanley.

She is survived by her son, Larry Mozingo and wife Nickie; daughter, Lori Stanley; grandchildren, Tiffany Combs and husband Brance, Kasey, Brayden and Logan Mozingo; and Samuel Branch; great-grandsons that were her boys, whom she loved and cherished, A.J. Jenkins and Emmett Combs; sister, Martha Helen Rutherford; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 20, at the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Turner officiating. Burial to follow in the Pruden-Fonde Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.