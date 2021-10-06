









Alice Marie Becerra, age 79, of Corbin, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late David and Esther Wolfe. After moving to Corbin, Alice worked at Hearthside Food Solutions, and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Becerra; and brother, David Wolfe.

She is survived by her three sons, Frank Joseph Becerra III, Robert Allen Becerra, and Richard Anthony Becerra; two grandchildren, Natalie Becerra and Julia Becerra; and by a host of family members and friends who loved her greatly.

Visitation will be from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rosary Devotions at 8 pm on Friday.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the funeral home with Fr. Damian Anumba officiating.

Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin, KY.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.