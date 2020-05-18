









Alexander Michael Johnson, age 27, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on May 6, 1992 in Jellico, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife Victoria (Baker) Johnson of Williamsburg; two children, Kadence Johnson and Damian Hinkle of Williamsburg; parents, Ronald Johnson Jr. of Williamsburg and Cynthia (Knight) Damron of Rockholds; two sisters, River Lawson of Rockholds and Veronica Johnson of Clinton, Tennessee; three brothers, Ronald Johnson III, Nicholas Johnson and Seth Damron of Williamsburg; grandparents, R.L. and Jewelene McCullah of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, May 20, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Smith officiating. Burial will be private in the McCullah Family Cemetery.

Attendance is based on the covid-19 regulations.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.