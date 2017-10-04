Alex Wayne Gray, 34, the son of Larry and Kay Gray of London, passed away on Friday morning at his residence.
Funeral services were conducted Monday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.
Posted On October 4, 2017 By Teresa Brooks
Alex Wayne Gray, 34, the son of Larry and Kay Gray of London, passed away on Friday morning at his residence.
Funeral services were conducted Monday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.