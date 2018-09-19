











Alene Heatwole, 82, of Williamsburg, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at her home.

She was born June 27, 1936 in Wofford, to the late Fred Barker and Stella Rains Barker.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Heatwole, three sisters: June Holt, Thelma Ball and Lena Taylor and a brother: George Barker.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise Willmore of Williamsburg, two grandsons: John Madon and Austin Willmore of Williamsburg, a sister Faye Douglas of Williamsburg, special family member Glen Willmore of Williamsburg, seven nephews: Harold Lynn Douglas (Debbie), Joshua Douglas, Gavin Douglas, Jerry, Joe, Mike and Steve Caddell, a niece: Donna Douglas, several great nieces, great nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Saturday September 15, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Mitchell officiating.

Interment was in the Cumberland Freewill Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.