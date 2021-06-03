ALDI debuts fresh design of remodeled Corbin store











ALDI is welcoming shoppers back to its renovated Corbin store. The store, at 24 South Highway 1223, is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores nationwide.

The Corbin store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Corbin location still offers a streamlined shopping experience, but customers will notice the elevated design.

“ALDI continues to prioritize remodeling stores with one goal in mind: to provide the best grocery shopping experience,” said Amy Peters, Mount Juliet division vice president for ALDI. “We are excited for Corbin residents to see the updated location, specifically designed to make shopping even easier, but ALDI fans can rest assured that the high-quality products and unbeatable value ALDI provides will remain unchanged.”

ALDI stores are purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores.

Most importantly, ALDI stores are optimized to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible, as the health and safety of customers and employees is the company’s top priority, the company noted in a release.

In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.

Known as private-label pioneers, the ALDI business model is intentionally designed to offer customers high-quality products at unbeatable prices, every day. Now, more than ever, access to affordable groceries is important, and the ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering, the release noted.

For the past 10 years, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores, according to the Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study. The retailer consistently maintains low prices by working with the best partners to curate a selection of more than 90% exclusive brands, and ALDI guarantees its products are as good as or better than national brands.

ALDI is nationally recognized for its commitment to employees and its dedication to prioritizing employee well-being and safety. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI made the Indeed Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits list in 2018 and 2019.

As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., ALDI is constantly creating new job opportunities and encourages local residents to apply for open store positions.