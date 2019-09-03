









Alden Poynter, 81, of Corbin passed away Friday morning, August 30, 2019 at the Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Corbin, he was a son of the late Siler and Florence Arnold Poynter.

Alden worked with his family as a plumber. He had been a promoter of the Corbin Speedway as well as a car owner and driver. He had a love of stock car racing and all components needed to win!

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons Jim Poynter and Sam Poynter, grandsons Daniel Poynter and Steve Martin, and brothers Jerry Poynter and Harold Poynter.

Alden is survived by his wife, Mossie Hart Poynter; children Donna Thomas (Harrison), Mary Poynter, Toni Dixit (Abhishex), Steve Martin (Denise), and Ellen Huddleston (Clifford); eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; his sister Shirley Roaden (Leland); sisters-in-law Billie Poynter and Sandy Poynter; and several nieces and nephews.

All family members and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Corinth Cemetery on Sunday, September 8 at 2:00 pm led by Clifford Huddleston.

Memorials are suggested to research for Parkinson’s Disease.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the Poynter family, and messages may be sent to them at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.