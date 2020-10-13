









Alberta Smith Leigh, age 95, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation in Corbin, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by husband, Harold Leigh.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Wednesday, October 14, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where her service will begin at 7pm. Graveside service will be on Thursday at 12noon at Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy. Those attending the visitation or funeral are required to social distance and to wear a mask in accordance with COVID guidelines. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.