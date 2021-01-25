









Albert Wayne Fouse, age 63, of Jellico, Tennessee departed this life on Friday, January 22, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 4, 1957 to the late Albert Fouse and Nancy Lee (Bowlin) Fouse in Jellico, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Aiden Johnson, and brother, James Bowlin.

He is survived by four children, Charles Fouse, and wife, Tiffany, of La Follette, TN, Beverly Edwards, and husband, Lionel, of Elk Valley, TN, Christina Richardson, of Harriman, TN, and Jeffery McMahan, and wife, Kelsey, of Dandridge, TN; three grandsons, Darren Fouse, Michael Gillenwater, and Landon Johnson; and six granddaughters, Lillian Richardson, Hannah Richardson, Kayla McMahan, Emily Fouse, Willow McMahan, and Eden McMahan.

He is also survived by two brothers, Donald Fouse, of Middletown, Ohio, and Johnny Fouse, of Jellico, TN; two sisters, Mary Evans, and husband, Melvin, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Linda Jones, and husband, Lewis, of Sweetwater, TN; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and other family members to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held on Sunday, January 24, at 3:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Bargo and Rev. Steve Siler officiating.

Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery located in Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.