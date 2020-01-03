









Albert “Ray” Perry, age 70, of Little Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, January 2, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 22, 1949 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Andy and Entha (Jones) Perry. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Harvey Lee Perry, Eliza Reynolds, James Perry, Mary Sue Lambiotte, Alpha Mae Lewis, Aaron Perry and Barbara Ashton. Ray attended the Little Wolf Creek Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (Cook) Perry of Williamsburg; son, Matthew Perry of Williamsburg; special grandchildren, Wesley Adin Meadors, Jase Meadors, Sophia Podsaid and Lenny Podsaid; brothers-in-law, Rev. Marion Cook (Pat) of Williamsburg, Jim Cook of Detroit, Michigan and Bill Cook of Williamsburg; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Meadors (Wesley) of Williamsburg, Mildred Kinder (Jerry) of Williamsburg and Dianne Hill (Earl) of Piqua, Ohio; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 4, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 5, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Napier officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Perry Family Cemetery on Wolf Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.