









Albert Grubb, 69, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 22, 1950 in Knox County, KY, to the late Tinsley and Gladys Bargo Grubb.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers; Odell Grubb and Leon Grubb.

He is survived by three children; Chris Grubb (Kristin) of Bowling Green, KY, Rebecca Ellis of Corbin, KY, Michael Eversole of Barbourville, KY, nine grandchildren; Michael, Haley, Abigail, Jeremiah, Silas, Crystal, Samantha, Brayden, Jacob, several great grandchildren, one sister; Wilma King of Barbourville, KY, two brothers; Arvelle Grubb (Jewell) of Dayton, OH, Carlos Grubb (Barbara) of Williamsburg, KY, several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge officiating.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday, August 28, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.