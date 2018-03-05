











Albert Balla, 89, of Corbin was born on January 14, 1929 in Hungary, and passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2018 in Corbin.

He traveled to the United States from his home country of Hungary in 1957 making Columbus, OH his first stop.

He fell in love with dance as an Arthur Murray Dance student and became an accredited dance instructor.

He wanted to learn even more and moved to England where he earned Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing and International Dancing Masters Association degrees at Alex Moore Studios. In 1966 he opened his first dance studio in Miami, FL. Throughout his 60 years as a professional dancer he operated independent studios in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Knoxville TN, Hickory NC, Washington D.C, and Corbin KY. Albert loved to dance!

He is revered in his home country of Hungary for his dedication to his craft. He performed on Hungarian television on numerous occasions throughout the years and is considered a mentor to many successful dance instructors in Eastern Europe. He had a zest for life, the smoothest of moves on the ballroom floor, loved creating new inventions, traveling, playing with his grandchildren, and socializing. He loved people and he will be greatly missed by many.

Albert is survived by his daughter Kristina Balla of Corbin; his grandchildren, Roman, Ava, and Dane Faulkner of Corbin; nieces and nephews, Margitka Bukane, Irma Balla, Erno Balla, Karoly Balla, Szilvia Simonne Balla, Miklos Balla, and many more in Hungary.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Agod; father, Karoly Balla; brother and nephew.

There will be a celebration of Albert’s vibrant life and adventures on Thursday, March 8th, from 6-8 p.m. at Corbin Presbyterian Church, 601 Master Street, Corbin.

Please bring your best stories, pictures, and memorabilia as we honor his extraordinary life.

His final destination will be with his family in Budapest, Hungary. Most tancol a mennyben. (He is dancing now in heaven.)

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.

The Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.