Alabama man charged with shooting at, running from state police in McCreary County











An Alabama man is facing an attempted murder of a police officer charge after allegedly shooting at a Kentucky State Police trooper, who was attempting to take him into custody Saturday on multiple felony warrants in McCreary County, according to a KSP press release.

Christopher Allen Phillips, 35, of Luverne, Alabama, south of Montgomery, is facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property – firearm in connection with the incident Saturday morning in Pine Knot.

“Reed saw him walking down the road and knew he had warrants,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer at KSP Post 11 in London when asked how the incident began.

According to state police, Trooper Craig Reed was attempting to arrest Phillips who was wanted on felony charges, including second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, and multiple counts of failure to appear in court.

“During the encounter, Phillips shot at the trooper, at which time shots were exchanged by police,” Pennington said.

Phillips then fled the scene on foot, but was located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.

“Both Phillips and the trooper were uninjured in the shooting,” Pennington stated.

Phillips is being held in the Knox County Detention Center. While state police indicated Phillips resides in Pine Knot, the detention center indicates he is from Alabama.

The investigation into the incident is being led by KSP Lt. Tony Dingess and Detective Billy Correll. They were assisted at the scene by KSP Post 11 personnel, the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department, and McCreary EMS.