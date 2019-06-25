









Al Davis, 89, of Lexington, passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born February 14, 1930 in Uniontown, PA to the late Alfred W. and Marie Davis.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Audell Bryant Davis.

He is survived by a daughter, Robin Davis of Williamsburg; three sisters-in-law, Roxie Lee of Williamsburg, Betty Bukovitz of Knoxville, TN, Sandra Stacy (Ron) of Kettering, OH, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, June 24, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jerry Lowrie officiating.

Interment was in the Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.