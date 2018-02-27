Airman Sasko gradautes basic military training













U.S. Air Force Airman Jonathan K. Sasko graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Sasko is the son of Roger and Stacey Sasko and grandson of James and Wanda Capps, all of Williamsburg, Ky. He is also the brother of James Sasko.

The airman is a 2016 graduate of Whitley County High School, Williamsburg, Ky.