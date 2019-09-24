









Agnes Hopper Young, 96, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at home in Corbin.

Agnes was born in Casey County, Kentucky, on November 17, 1922, a daughter of Ethel Godbey and Lewis Wilham. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Pauline Wilham, husband Bill Young, son E.R. Hopper, Jr., and son-in-law Jerry Poynter.

Her professional career as an educator began in a one-room school at Gilpin, KY.

She and first husband E. R. Hopper Sr. moved to Corbin to open a grocery store. It was at this time she resumed teaching, once again in a one-room school (Barton) in Whitley County.

Through the years, she touched many lives as a classroom teacher and counselor, ending her career in Frankfort where she served as Director of Kentucky school social workers.

She married Bill Young and they shared happy days traveling throughout the U.S. After retiring from traveling, she was an avid bridge player and raised beautiful roses, belonging to both the Bridge Club and the Garden Club. Most of all, she cherished First Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School and loved the people and the fellowship they shared.

She will be sadly missed with wonderful memories by daughter Billie Jean Poynter; daughter-in-law Phyllis Hopper; grandchildren Brent Hopper (Gina), Todd Hopper (Lori), Aaron Hopper (Angela), Jenny Storms (Bill), Amy Helton (Joey), Scott Poynter; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Friday, September 20, at First Baptist Church in Corbin with Rev. Paul Sims officiating.

Burial was private for the family.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, or Galilean Children’s Home, 712 S. Fork Church Rd., Liberty, KY 42539.

Arrangements were by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.