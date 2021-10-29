‘Advocacy in Southeastern Kentucky’ panel to commemorate anniversary of 1919 Corbin Expulsion











The University of Kentucky Appalachian Center and the Sunup Initiative will present a virtual panel Saturday titled “Advocacy in Southeastern Kentucky.” The event is in recognition and commemoration of the anniversary of the 1919 expulsion in Corbin.

Advocates from various locations around the Corbin region will gather to share tips and discuss the challenges and successes of being an effective advocate.

The panelists include Sherry Tinsley from Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College, Venus Evans from Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission, John Stewart from Williamsburg Action Team and Chase Carson from Laurel County Diversity & Inclusion Council. The panel will be moderated by Sunup Initiative member Lisa Garrison.

“We are excited to spotlight some of the great advocacy work happening in Southeastern Kentucky,” said Kathryn Engle, director of the UK Appalachian Center. “In recognition of the events of Oct. 30, 1919, this panel will explore how far we’ve come and how far we have yet to go on issues relating to diversity, inclusion and racial justice in the region. We are thankful for the panelists and their organizations and the work they put in everyday to make change in their communities.”

The panel will take place from 2 – 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Zoom. The event is open to the UK community and the public.

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/892655231371296?ref=newsfeed.

The Sunup Initiative is a coalition of community members who are working in partnership with local and state organizations to promote diversity and inclusion in Corbin and beyond. Learn more about the group at https://sunupcorbin.com/.