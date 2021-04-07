









Adrian Rountree Jr., age 71, of Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Joseph of London in London, Kentucky. Adrian was born on March 4, 1950 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Adrian Rountree Sr. and Ruby (Moses) Rountree. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Rountree; sisters, Maxine Moses and Nadine Loomis; and brothers-in-law, James Lawson and Kenneth Bargo.

He is survived by his loving wife of over fifty years, Amy (Hicks) Rountree of Williamsburg; three children, Pamela Gibson (Lloyd) of Williamsburg, Brian Rountree (Rebecca) of Rockholds and Jimmy Dale Rountree (Stephanie) of Corbin; five grandchildren, Timothy Siler, Isaac Rountree, Corey Rountree, Mason Rountree and Dayle Rountree; three sisters, Sue Bargo of Williamsburg, Phyllis Lawson of Jellico, Tennessee and Patricia Napier (David) of Jellico, Tennessee; special nephews, Rich Rountree and Jamie Bargo; a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends at 5:00 P.M. Friday, April 9, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Mullins, Rev. Brian Rountree and Rev. Jerome Cox officiating.

Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Oaklawn Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery. Timothy Siler, Isaac Rountree, Corey Rountree, Jamie Bargo, Mike Bargo, Wayne Bargo, Joe Singleton and Rich Rountree will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Mason Rountree, Dayle Rountree, Rocky Moses and R.J. Lovitt.

