Adopt a high school senior programs popping up











While the Class of 2020 will not experience the traditional graduation ceremonies because of COVID–19, groups in Corbin, Whitley County and Williamsburg have started a community effort to let the seniors know how much their hard work is appreciated by encouraging people to, “Adopt a Senior.”

The graduate, who is preparing to head out into the world, will not be moving into your spare bedroom or setting up camp on your living room sofa.

Rather, groups have been set up on Facebook for each graduating class allowing members to pick a senior or seniors and mail them cards, gifts, or words of encouragement.

Andrea Stewart co-founded the Corbin group with Rebecca Sears, Kelsey Fox and Kim Stewart.

The group went live Monday and grew to 628 members by Tuesday afternoon.

“It kind of blew up,” Stewart said of the group, adding that she was surprised at the response.

“We are just asking people to do something nice for the seniors,” she said, noting that the seniors won’t have a prom or awards events either.

Stewart said the ladies came up with the idea after seeing similar groups pop up featuring other schools.

“I know Knox Central and South Laurel have done it,” Stewart said.

The Corbin group may be found at Corbin High School – Adopt a Senior.

The Whitley County group may be found at Whitley County Adopt a Senior.

The Williamsburg group may be found at Adopt a Williamsburg High School Senior Yellow Jacket.

Members are encouraged to adopt one or more of the seniors, with multiple people welcome and encouraged to adopt the same one.

“The more, the merrier,” Stewart said.

Stewart said there is nothing specific members are required to do for their senior(s).

“We are asking members to do this as long as the seniors need us,” Stewart said.

Stewart offered some advice for the seniors as they finish high school, even though it isn’t like they expected.

“These days are carefree. Enjoy them. Stay focused. Work hard. And always put God first!” Stewart said.