Adopt a 2021 Corbin High School Senior











While the Corbin High School Class of 2021 has not had the traditional adventures of high school seniors, one senior’s mom has established a Facebook group to allow members of the community to adopt one or more of the seniors.

“Adopt a senior 2021 Corbin High School,” is a public group that has over 500 members.

Once a member of the group, those interested in adopting a senior may scroll through the posts to see pictures and information about the seniors.

“It is open to whomever wants to participate,” said Crystal Hurst, whose son, Wyatt, will be graduating.

Individuals may let a senior know they have adopted them by posting in that senior’s comment.

“Some of them don’t have community connections,” Hurst said of the seniors.

Once a senior sees that he or she has been adopted, they will send a private message with their contact information so the adopter can send letters, cards, and even gifts if they so choose.

“What they need most of all is encouragement,” Hurst said of the seniors noting they have missed out on the personal connections with faculty, staff and fellow students that comes with being at school each day.

“There is no expectations or mandatory spending,” Hurst said. “It is totally about what you feel led to do.”

Hurst added that adoptors are not limited to one senior.

“You can adopt as many as you want and do as much as you want,” Hurst said.

Seniors who have not yet joined the group are welcome and encouraged to do so.

“We are definitely still missing some of the seniors,” Hurst said noting that family members and even friends have added some of the seniors.

Hurst, who has adopted several of the seniors herself, said she has seen the effect the effort has had.

When she told one of the seniors she had adopted, “The senior messaged back, ‘I didn’t think anyone would pick me,’” Hurst said.

The group will remain active until the end of June.

More information is available on the group.