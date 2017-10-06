Posted On October 6, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Adelia D. Riley, 91, of Jackson Center, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Lane Park of Sidney.

She was born in Shelby County on July 22, 1926 to the late Samuel H. and Flossie (Glick) Lotz.

On September 3, 1944 she married Rev. Roger D. Riley and he preceded her in death February 5, 2009.

Also preceding her in death, a sister, Helen I. Howard, and brother, Leland Lotz.

She is survived by her daughters, Lois (Paul) Derrick, Evelyn (Jeff) Lane, and Linda (Jim) Dodge; a son, James (Claire) Riley; grandchildren, Sheila Allen, Paula (Ben) Jackson, Todd (Angie) Derrick, Adam (Maureen) Lane, Bradley (Beverly) Lane, Todd (Christine) Dodge, Asha (Tommy) Keegan, Jordin (Chris) Esserman, Kathleen Riley, and James Riley; 11 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Eileen) Lotz, and Guy Lotz and his companion, Lucille; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Adelia was a member of the Jackson Center United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Being a preacher’s wife, Adelia, was a big part of all Rev. Roger’s churches. She oversaw cooking the board dinners and BBQ chicken was one of her specialties. In Ashland, she was a big part of designing a church. Adelia was a collector of many things. She loved to travel, go camping, cook, sew, and crochet. Her children referred to Adelia, as the “early audiobook” because she would read to them during their family trips. All who loved her will miss her.

Pastor Rob Ulmer officiated a memorial service at on Thursday, September 28, at the Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Pike Street, Jackson Center. Burial took place at the convenience of the family in Seventh Day Cemetery in Jackson Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Center United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 202 E. Pike Street, Jackson Center, OH 45334 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Funeral arrangements were in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

This is a courtesy obituary from Hart Funeral Home in Corbin.