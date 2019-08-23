Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Additional lane closures to begin Monday on I-75 in Laurel, Rockcastle Counties

Posted On 23 Aug 2019
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists traveling Interstate 75 in Kentucky to be aware as there will be intermittent lane closures beginning Monday near the Laurel/Rockcastle County line.

Officials said the lane closures on affecting both north and southbound traffic, will occur over a five-mile stretch between mile points 50.2 and 55.3 through Friday.

“They are necessary due to ditching and shoulder work operations, which are part of the second phase of the I-75 rehab project,” officials stated.

The speed limit in the area will be reduced from 70 to 55 miles per hour in that area.

Motorists are advised to use caution and allow extra time when traversing through that area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

