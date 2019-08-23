Additional lane closures to begin Monday on I-75 in Laurel, Rockcastle Counties











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists traveling Interstate 75 in Kentucky to be aware as there will be intermittent lane closures beginning Monday near the Laurel/Rockcastle County line.

Officials said the lane closures on affecting both north and southbound traffic, will occur over a five-mile stretch between mile points 50.2 and 55.3 through Friday.

“They are necessary due to ditching and shoulder work operations, which are part of the second phase of the I-75 rehab project,” officials stated.

The speed limit in the area will be reduced from 70 to 55 miles per hour in that area.

Motorists are advised to use caution and allow extra time when traversing through that area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.