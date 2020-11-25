









Adam Joseph Brock, age 41, of Alsile Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home. Adam was born on March 2, 1979 in Beverly, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian K. Brock; and his grandparents, A.M. Brock, Richmond Brock and Jewell Brock.

His is survived by his wife, Michele (Morris) Brock of Williamsburg; daughter, Gracie Lynn Brock of Williamsburg; his mother, Ruth Gruner (Bernd) of Helton, Kentucky; his father, Dale Brock of London, Kentucky; three brothers, Derrick Brock of Helton, Kentucky, Justin Brock (Faye) of Asher, Kentucky and Christian Brock of Bledsoe, Kentucky; grandmother, Catherine Brock of London, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 27, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Williamsburg.

He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 28, at the Wolf Pit Cemetery on Devils Creek Road, Corbin. Rev. Brian West will be officiating the service.

Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on 11/19/2020 regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

