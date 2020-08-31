Actor Chevy Chase appearing at The Arena for ‘Christmas Vacation’ screening











Some will argue that Christmas hasn’t truly arrived until they have watched National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.”

The Arena in Corbin will be offering a unique way to see the movie on Dec. 2 as comedian Chevy Chase, who plays Clark Griswold in the “Vacation” movies, will be in attendance for a screening of the iconic movie.

Chase will talk about his career, which began as one of the original cast members of, “Saturday Night Live.” Other movies include, “Caddy Shack,” “Foul Play,” “Fletch,” “Spies Like Us,” and “The Three Amigos.”

“Then we will do an audience question and answer with Chevy himself,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla, who announced the event Monday morning.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday Sept. 11 at ticketmaster.com, and at The Arena box office.