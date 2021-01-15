Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Accused shoplifter attempts to run from deputies

Posted On 15 Jan 2021
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Keavy man, who attempted to flee from deputies investigating suspected shoplifting at the Corbin Walmart Thursday, was under the influence.

Brien K. Vann, 29, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500, public intoxication – controlled substances, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Dustin Saylor was called to the store at approximately 4:25 p.m. after loss prevention had detained Vann.

Vann had allegedly attempted to shoplift tools.

While Saylor was conducting his investigation, Vann reportedly fled out the door.

Acciardo said Saylor chased Vann for approximately 300 yards and, after a brief scuffle, he was taken into custody.

Vann was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The News Journal