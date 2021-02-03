Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Accused cash registers thief arrested after robbery, assault, chases near Richmond

Posted On 03 Feb 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , ,

A Mississippi man, who allegedly stole the cash registers from Pizza Hut in Williamsburg and Taco Bell in Corbin Monday morning, is in the Madison County Detention Center after allegedly robbing an individual at a Richmond area gas station, breaking into a home and assaulting a homeowner, and leading Kentucky State Police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in two different stolen vehicles.

Corearial Pratt allegedly stole cash registers from Williamsburg and Corbin stores Monday morning, and was apprehended in Madison County Monday evening following two police chases.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Police recover stolen car behind school, arrest two

Posted On 03 Feb 2021
, By
0

Public’s help sought to locate Pizza Hut thief

Posted On 01 Feb 2021
, By
0

Rockholds man accused of elder abuse

Posted On 27 Jan 2021
, By
0

KSP seeking public’s help to solve the 2018 murder of Adam Pinkley

Posted On 27 Jan 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal