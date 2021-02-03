Previous Story
Accused cash registers thief arrested after robbery, assault, chases near Richmond
Posted On 03 Feb 2021
Comment: 0
A Mississippi man, who allegedly stole the cash registers from Pizza Hut in Williamsburg and Taco Bell in Corbin Monday morning, is in the Madison County Detention Center after allegedly robbing an individual at a Richmond area gas station, breaking into a home and assaulting a homeowner, and leading Kentucky State Police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in two different stolen vehicles.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us