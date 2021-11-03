Accident downs two electric poles, closes two Corbin schools











A single vehicle accident resulted in two downed electric poles and virtual learning for students at the Corbin Educational Center and Corbin High School Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the accident on Main Street in Corbin near City Hall at approximately 7 a.m.

The driver was not injured, but the collision with an electric pole caused the pole to break, said Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Jack Partin.

The downed pole caused tension on another line at 9th and Main and caused it to break as well.

Electricity is down in the area and is expected to remain down for several hours.

Corbin High School and Corbin Educational Center are both without electricity, so those schools were dismissed, and students were transitioned to virtual learning for the remainder of the school day.

Traffic is being detoured from 11th Street around Poplar Street and down 9th Street, said Partin.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

The driver refused medical treatment at the scene, and the call for EMS was canceled en route, said Partin. No injuries were reported.

Corbin Police Department and Corbin Utilities are working the scene in addition to Corbin Fire Department.