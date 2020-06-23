Access requested to defendant’s psychological evaluation











A defense attorney recently asked a judge for access to a defendant’s psychological evaluation, but the evaluation he is wanting isn’t for his client.

Thomas Earl Reynolds III, 31, of Apopka, Florida, is accused of shooting at police during a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle in 2017 that went from Williamsburg to Corbin and then back to Williamsburg before it finally ended.

In January 2018, a Whitley County Grand Jury indicted Reynolds on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property over $10,000, receiving stolen property-handgun, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Reynolds is scheduled to stand trial on July 21 in Whitley Circuit Court, and, if convicted, he could receive up to 50 years in prison.

Last May, Reynolds was judged competent to stand trial after undergoing a psychological evaluation.

On June 15, Whitley Circuit Judge Paul Winchester heard a request from local defense attorney James Wren II, who is requesting a copy of Reynolds psychiatric evaluation.

In addition to being a defendant in the Whitley County case, Reynolds is also the complaining witness in a Laurel County case, and Wren was requesting a copy of Reynolds’ evaluation on behalf of the defendant in the Laurel County case.

The name of the defendant in the Laurel County case wasn’t disclosed in court Monday.

Both Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling and Reynolds’ attorney, Conrad Cessna, are opposing the request.

Cessna asked for Wren’s motion to be dismissed.

“Obviously, I don’t want my client’s confidential records disclosed,” Cessna noted.

Winchester is going to consider court filings regarding the matter, and said he would rule on the issue at a later date.