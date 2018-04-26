Absentee voting has begun













Absentee voting began on Monday, April 23, in the Whitley County Clerk’s Offices in both Corbin and Williamsburg.

Absentee voting is only open to people who will either be out of town on Election Day or be unable to go to the polls to vote on Election Day.

Some disabled voters, who are unable to go to the polls, may qualify to have an absentee ballot mailed to them.

Those interested can contact the clerk’s office for more details.