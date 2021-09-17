









Aaron Dietrich Smith, age 67, of Shelby Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on January 9, 1954 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Charles Clarence and Antonia (Hierl) Smith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Louise Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Smith of Lexington; four children, Lesslie Aaron Smith, Schaun Monfried Smith, Erica Marsha Smith and Brandon Mark Smith, all of Lexington; six grandchildren, Shelby Ann Marie Smith, Tanner Gene Smith, Hailey Nicole Smith, Isabelle Skylar Smith, Autumn Woods and Chase Woods; four brothers, Manfred Smith of San Diego, California, Eric Smith of Richmond, Kentucky, Daryl Chambers of Williamsburg and Dewey Chambers of Williamsburg; sister, Michelle Brummer of Lexington; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Friday, September 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Father Damian Anumda officiating. Following the service he was laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery in Goose Rock, Kentucky.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.