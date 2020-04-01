A list of area restaurants and how to get a hold of them











It’s no secret that in the era of COVID-19 or the coronavirus, many of our local restaurants are struggling.

In an effort to help out our local restaurants and our readers, who are trying to decide where to eat, below is a list of area restaurants, which was assembled by the News Journal staff including telephone numbers for those restaurants, and whether they are doing business by curbside, carryout, delivery, etc.

This list does not include fast food restaurants, most of which are still open and doing business through carryout or drive thru.

Feel free to screenshot the list and keep it on your cellphone, or cut it out of the paper and hang it on the refrigerator for the next time your get hungry.

Corbin area restaurants

Shep’s Place (280-4248) – curbside, takeout.

The Depot on Main (523-1117) – delivery, curbside, carryout.

Seasons (528-1298) – curbside, carryout.

Si Senor (261-7170) – delivery, curbside.

Travis Café (515-7589) – curbside, carryout.

Wrigley Taproom & Eatery (261-2008) – delivery, curbside, carryout.

Old Town Grill (523-5515) – delivery, curbside, carryout.

Applebee’s (528-0465) – DoorDash, curbside.

El Dorado (523-9192) – carryout.

Mi Casa (526-0990) – carryout.

Mi Jalisco (528-2777) – carryout.

Santa Fe (528-3034) – delivery, curbside, carryout.

Yamato Steak House (526-8883) – drive thru.

Austin City Saloon (280-7448) – delivery, curbside, carryout.

Icehouse (261-7588) – delivery, curbside, carryout.

Pizza & Company (523-1400) – DoorDash, curbside, carryout.

You & Me Coffee and Tea (521-8663) – carryout.

King Donut (261-7984) – carryout.

Smokey Bears BBQ (523-2233) – drive thru, carryout.

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q (526-0000) – carryout, drive thru.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (523-0522) – carryout, delivery.

Philly Connection (523-1404) – carryout.

The Rootbeer Stand (528-4163) – carryout.

Mo’s Diner (261-7522) – carryout.

Heavenly Pizza (261-7660) – delivery, curbside, carryout.

Brooklyn Brothers Pizza (261-7415) – DoorDash, carryout.

Snappy Tomato Pizza (526-9300) – delivery, carryout.

Little Caesars (528-9998) – drive thru.

Dominos Pizza (528-0414) – carryout, deliver.

Pizza Hut (528-8024) – carryout, delivery.

Papa Johns (523-5858) – carryout, delivery.

Gatti’s Pizza (523-1900) – carryout.

Williamsburg area restaurants