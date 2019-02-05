











A. J. Mullis, 78, of Bimble, passed away Thursday evening, January 31, 2019 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.

He was the son of the late Charley Grant and Mossie Bull Mullis born on May 28, 1940 in Knox County.

A. J. was a former coal miner and attended the Scalf Chapel Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

On June 23, 1961, he united in marriage with Ella Sue Bray and to this union two children were born.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Kaye Mullis, grandson, Cameron Scott Mullis, great grandson, James Scott Walters; three sisters, Doris McDonald, Faye Kerns and Mary Cecil and three brothers, Jimmy, Harold and Ricky Mullis.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Ella Sue Mullis of Bimble; a son, Scott Mullis and wife, Susan, of Bimble; a brother, Charles “Bug” Mullis and wife, Judy, of Norton, VA; three grandchildren, Hannah Allane Mullis, Lindsey Paige Mullis and Brad Bargo and Connor Allan Mullis; a nephew who was raised as a brother, Benny “Bag” Peace; a special nephew, Charles “Chuckie” McDonald; brothers-in-law, Edward Bray and Vernon “Buddy” Kerns; sisters-in-law, Jolly Bray and Mildred Mullis; a special friend, Diane Jackson; among other loved ones and dear friends.

His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 5 with Rev. Keith “Buster” Liford and Rev. Jimmy Wayne Miller officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Warren Cemetery.

Casket bearers were Connor Mullis, Jaden Taylor, Brad Bargo, Bradley Trent, Dustin Patterson and Tyler Helton. Honorary bearers were the staff of the Barbourville ARH Hospital.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.