









A.C. Goins, age 85, of Gatliff Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

A.C. was born on May 15, 1939 in Nevisdale, Kentucky to the late Garfield and Hila (Lawson) Goins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Frank Goins (Geneva), Ancil Goins (Mary), Jess Goins, Kelsey Shelton, Nes Shelton (Opal), Nevel Rose (Billie Jean) and Steve Goins (Anna Mae).

He is survived by brother, Ronnie Goins of Hershey, Michigan; sister, Sue Faulkner (and late husband Larry) of Decatur, Georgia; special cousin, Pat Durham; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Friday, October 22, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, October 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Sebastian officiating. Following the funeral he will be laid to rest in the Rose’s Creek Cemetery.

