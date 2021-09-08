82nd Rep. Regina Huff discusses special session











State Representative Regina Petrey Huff, R-Williamsburg, is unable to attend the special legislative session because of a family emergency.

Gov. Andy Beshear called the special session beginning Tuesday for the purpose of extending the state of emergency that Beshear had declared in response to the COVID–19 pandemic from March 6, 2020 to January 15.

In his proclamation ordering the special session, Beshear also asked the legislature to take action on:

Set the criteria for which he may exercise authority to require facial covering in indoor settings during the state of emergency;

Provide additional flexibility for school districts to use alternatives to in-person instruction during the current school year, including: non-traditional instruction, remote instruction and hybrid instruction;

Provide additional sick leave days to eligible staff members, reimburse school districts for the cost of the leave, and provide additional staffing support by determining the circumstances under which retired teachers and student teachers can provide instruction.

Appropriate up to $69.268 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide vaccination programs, testing, contact tracing and support for isolation and quarantine, public health services, public communication efforts, purchases of personal equipment and other COVID–19 mitigation tactics;

Fund program and provide incentives for economic development projects in excess of $2 billion.

“This is one of the most dangerous times we’ve experienced this entire pandemic, with the delta variant burning through Kentucky and taking more of our loved ones and neighbors. It’s also overwhelming more and more of our hospitals and shutting down our schools,” the Governor said. “We need as many tools as possible to fight this deadly surge in order to save lives, keep our children in school and keep our economy churning.”

Beshear noted that more than 7,840 Kentuckians have died from COVID–19 in the last 18 months.

“I have been there for all planning up until the call,” Huff said noting that the family emergency involves critical care for her sister.

“I have served with the best of my ability always,” Huff said. “In the 10 plus years I have served, it is rare that I haven’t been in my seat. However, I am not emotionally capable of being there, and I apologize.”

Huff said she has friends on the House of Representatives Education Committee, which she chairs, who will be able to present the necessary bills and move legislation forward.

Huff said the education component of the legislation would, among other things

Bring the decision on masking students, faculty and staff back under local control

Give school systems the option to quarantine one room or one school as opposed to the entire district

Require students to be in attendance at school in their rooms during the school day

Permit retired teachers to return to the classroom without incurring a penalty on their retirement.

“I don’t think my vote on any issue would have any bearing on the outcomes of any votes taken these next few days,” Huff said noting that if Beshear elects to veto the legislation the House of Representatives would still have the necessary votes to override it.