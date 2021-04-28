800,000 Kentuckians needed for Beshear to lift restrictions
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,732,791 Kentuckians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.
With Tuesday’s update, approximately 800,000 more Kentuckians need to receive the vaccine for Beshear to lift capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
Beshear announced on April 13, that he would lift restrictions once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Whitley County
The Whitley County Health Department announced seven additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,747.
There are currently 22 active cases, of which one is hospitalized.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 9.8.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department announced the county’s COVID data for April 19 through April 25 on Monday.
The department reported a total of 62 new cases during that time.
The county’s COVID–19 incidence rate, as of Tuesday, stands at 13.6.
Knox County
The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced eight additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,636.
Four of the new cases involved children, officials stated.
There are currently 34 active cases in Knox County.
With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 13.8.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department announced two additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,072.
There are currently 24 active cases, of which one is hospitalized.
With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 12.1.
Statewide
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 716 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 441,880.
Beshear reported 10 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,476.
Beshear said 397 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 103 are in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, seven of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.
Forty-four counties are orange zones.
Sixty-five counties are yellow zones.
Ballard, Carlisle, Gallatin and Knott counties are green zones.
Lewis County hasthe highest incidence rate at 39.8.