Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

800,000 Kentuckians needed for Beshear to lift restrictions

Posted On 28 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,732,791 Kentuckians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s update, approximately 800,000 more Kentuckians need to receive the vaccine for Beshear to lift capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.

Beshear announced on April 13, that he would lift restrictions once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced seven additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,747.

There are currently 22 active cases, of which one is hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 9.8.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced the county’s COVID data for April 19 through April 25 on Monday.

The department reported a total of 62 new cases during that time.

The county’s COVID–19 incidence rate, as of Tuesday, stands at 13.6.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced eight additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,636.

Four of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 34 active cases in Knox County.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 13.8.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced two additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,072.

There are currently 24 active cases, of which one is hospitalized.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 12.1.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 716 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 441,880.

Beshear reported 10 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,476.

Beshear said 397 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 103 are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, seven of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Forty-four counties are orange zones.

Sixty-five counties are yellow zones.

Ballard, Carlisle, Gallatin and Knott counties are green zones.

Lewis County hasthe highest incidence rate at 39.8.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel County Health Dept. reports 10 new COVID related deaths since April 12

Posted On 21 Apr 2021
, By
0

Series of closures set for this week on KY 26 in Whitley County

Posted On 19 Apr 2021
, By
0

Beshear pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Posted On 14 Apr 2021
, By
0

Whitley, Laurel and McCreary counties included in presidential disaster declaration

Posted On 12 Apr 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal