Posted On October 10, 2017 By Mark White

If you are planning to travel on I-75 in either Whitley or Laurel counties the next three days, then you may want to allow a little extra time to get to your destination because of planned lane restrictions to both northbound and southbound traffic.

The lane restrictions will allow Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews to perform a detailed inspection of bridge structure. Engineers will be using a Snooper Truck to access the deck substructure on the bridge.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, southbound traffic at mile point 30.6 (Laurel River Bridge) in Laurel County will be reduced to one lane at 9 a.m. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. Northbound traffic at mile point 30.6 (Laurel River Bridge) will be reduced to one lane at 1 p.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, southbound traffic at mile point 27.9 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane at 9 a.m. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. Northbound traffic at mile point 27.9 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) will be reduced to one lane at 1 p.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, southbound traffic at mile point 14.5 (Cumberland River Bridge) in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane at 9 a.m. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. Northbound traffic at mile point 14.5 (Cumberland River Bridge) will be reduced to one lane at 1 p.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.