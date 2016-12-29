By Mark White

A tractor-trailer accident Thursday morning in northern Whitley County snarled traffic on I-75 for a few hours.

About 9 a.m., Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Chris McQueen responded to a single vehicle crash near the 28-mile marker.

Police determined that a 2012 Freightliner being operated by Reginald Ward, 53, of Dallas, North Carolina, was traveling north on I-75 when the semi left the roadway and crossed the median. It came to rest on the southbound side of the interstate.

The trailer was broken in the incident causing interstate closure after part of its load of 43,000 pounds of paper products were blown onto the interstate.

Ward was transported to an area hospital and later air lifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with possible head injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors.

Assisting on scene were CVE Sgt. Mike Taylor, Officer Mark Scott, Corbin Fire Department and West Knox Volunteer Fire Department.