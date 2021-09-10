Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
70 year sentence recommended in capital murder case

Posted On 10 Sep 2021
The trial of Paul Brock, 41, is officially over after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of fetal homicide, one count of tampering with physical evidence and being a first-degree persistent felony offender on Thursday, which was the second day of the trial.

