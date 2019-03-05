











Eddie Martin Jones, 67, a resident of Auburndale, FL passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL.

Mr. Jones was born March 23, 1951 in Jellico, TN to Martin and Lillian Jones.

Eddie graduated from Whitley County High School Class of 1969 and continued his education graduating from Cumberland College with a Bachelors Degree in Chemistry and double Minor in Health & Biology. He was a Polk County resident since the 1970’s coming from Kentucky. He retired seven years ago from CSX after 38 years of service as a Locomotive Engineer and a past member of Victory Church in Lakeland. He was a member of the Musician’s Association and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. Eddie enjoyed playing music (guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele), singing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother – Ted and sister – Pat.

Eddie is survived by his best friend and wife of 38 ½ years, Deborah Jones of Auburndale; son, Kirk Jones and his wife Jennifer of Lakeland; two granddaughters, Amber Jones of Lakeland, Amanda Jones of Lakeland; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

At Eddie’s request there will be no services.

Arrangements made by Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Drive, Auburndale, FL 33823. (863-967-1167