Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

50th District Softball Tournament will begin with Corbin versus Whitley, Williamsburg against South

Posted On 26 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

Williamsburg’s Allie Wilson toed the pitching rubber Monday night as the Lady Jackets play the final games of the season and prepare to face top seed South Laurel Monday in the 50th District Tournament. Coach Andrea Ellis acknowledged that it will take an “A” effort from her team to pull the huge upset.

The Corbin and Whitley County softball teams, who will meet next Monday in the first round of the 50th District Softball Tournament remain neck and neck in the standings.

Corbin picked up a pair of wins in a home-and-home series against Lynn Camp Thursday and Friday to improve to 12-15 on the season.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley, Corbin going into district baseball tournament as top seeds

Posted On 26 May 2021
, By
0

Williamsburg Main Street program now nationally accredited

Posted On 24 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine and meth

Posted On 21 May 2021
, By
0

Twelve local tennis players qualify for state tournament

Posted On 21 May 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal