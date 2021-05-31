50th District Baseball, Softball tournaments begin at noon at South Laurel











“It’s go time!”

That is how Corbin High School Softball Coach Crystal Stidham described the first round of the 50th District Softball Tournament, which begins at noon today at South Laurel High School alongside the 50th District Baseball Tournament.

On the softball diamond, the Williamsburg Lady Jackets will be looking to pull the huge upset of top seed South Laurel.

Over on the baseball diamond, top seed Whitley County and the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will face off in the opening round.

The first round of the tournaments will continue at 3 p.m.

Corbin and Whitley County will face off in softball, while Corbin will take the field against host South Laurel in baseball.

The winners of Monday’s games will not only advance to the 50th District Championship games Tuesday night, but will secure a spot in the 13th Region tournaments.

For the losing teams in Monday’s games, the season is over.

The 13th Region Baseball Tournament will be held next week at Jackson County.

The 13th Region Softball Tournament will be held next week at Harlan County.