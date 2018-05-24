50th District baseball, softball championships set for Thursday













After the completion of the Whitley County versus Williamsburg baseball contest Wednesday evening, the 2018 50th District championship games are set to take place Thursday at WCHS.

As reported in Wednesday’s print edition of the News Journal, the Corbin Lady Hounds defeated Williamsburg, and the South Laurel Lady Cardinals defeated Whitley County earlier this week to set up a Corbin versus South game for this year’s 50th District softball championship. That game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday evening at 7:00 pm, but has since been rescheduled to Thursday at 5:30 pm.

The 50th District baseball finals will feature Corbin and Whitley County after the Redhounds overcame wet conditions and a determined South Laurel team late Tuesday evening to secure a 9-6 victory. The Colonels found themselves trailing Williamsburg 3-0 even later in the evening Tuesday when thick fog forced the remainder of the game to be postponed to Wednesday.

When play resumed, the Yellow Jackets were able to extend their lead out to 6-1 by the top of the fourth inning. It looked as if they would be on their way to the district championship game, but the Colonels mounted a comeback, scoring two runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth to eventually take the 8-6 win. Four of Whitley’s five runs in the sixth inning were courtesy of a grand slam home run by junior Caleb Rains.

The Colonels (23-10) will host the Redhounds (20-12) after the conclusion of the district softball championship Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for approximately 7:30 pm. Look here for more updates on those contests as they become available.

Corbin photo courtesy of ASHLEY NORVELL