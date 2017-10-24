Posted On October 24, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Tickets for University of the Cumberlands’ (UC) 50th annual Madrigal Dinners are now available. Dinners will be held Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2 in the dining hall on UC’s campus.

Madrigal Dinners are a longstanding tradition for many high school and college musical ensembles around the nation. During the event, guests feast on a five- to seven-course meal while watching Renaissance-costumed choir members perform skits and sing musical numbers. It’s dinner and a show with a 15th century twist, and UC’s performances almost always sell out.

“The Madrigal Dinners embraces and invites all of our community to become part of a Cumberlands’ tradition,” said Dr. Smoak, the music professor who is directing the performance.

Along with the University’s chamber choir and brass ensemble, the traditional performers for Madrigals, guitar professor Dr. Andrew Serce and his students will be joining the festivities for the first time.

A student committee in the University’s music department is in charge of writing the script for the show, while final approval for the script lies with Dr. Smoak. The goal is to create an atmosphere that makes dinner guests feel as though they have stepped into a castle for a grand party.

There are even faculty members designated as “Lord and Lady of the Manor” each night. (Cumberlands President Dr. Cockrum and his wife will be Lord and Lady on Nov. 30.) At the conclusion of each performance, chamber choir alumni are invited to join the current members in singing “White Christmas.” This year, Dr. Smoak has added other songs for which alumni may sing along.

Reservations are $30 per person, and tickets usually sell out. UC faculty and staff may enjoy discounted tickets for the Nov. 30 performance.

To reserve tickets, email Kristin.disney@ucumberlands.edu, call 606-539-4332, or visit https://www.ucumberlands.edu/madrigals.