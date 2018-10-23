WHS Band takes Grand Champion award for second time in 2018 season













This past Saturday the Williamsburg High School (WHS) Band traveled to Walden Ridge Band Festival held at Harriman High School in Harriman, Tennessee and competed in the Class AA against nine other bands. The WHS Band won 1st Place in Percussion, 1st Place Band and Grand Champions in Class AA. The band performed the Cycles of Life, Directed by Mr. Zachary Shannon. This competition is the 2nd time the WHS Band has received Grand Champions during the 2018 Marching Band Season. Senior members of the WHS Band are pictured (left) with their trophies: Front row: Dalton Dunn, Stephanie Lovitt, Kevin Siler, Mahalia Cain. Back row: Clay Kysar, Luke Sudduth, Bailey Hudson, Mark Eychner, Nick Gamble, Selena Mattingly and Band Director Mr. Zachary Shannon.