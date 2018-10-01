State police investigating drive-by shooting in Woodbine













UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have identified the second victim in a drive-by shooting on Ky. 6 in Woodbine Sunday morning.

Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at Post 10 in Harlan said the individual is Rick Mitchell, 50, of Corbin.

Mitchell, who suffered a gunshot wounds to the head and leg, was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect vehicle.

If anyone saw a white Chevrolet Suburban traveling on Ky. 6 at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday, or has any further information on the incident, they are asked to contact Post 10 at (606) 573-3181.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting incident Sunday in the Woodbine community.

Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at Post 10 in Harlan, said one victim, Curtis Helton, 31, of Corbin, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, while the second victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the head.

Jacobs said the identity of the second individual, and his medical status, remain unknown.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:37 a.m. at the residence at 11101 Ky. 6.

According to police, an unknown individual stopped in front of the residence in a white Chevrolet Suburban SUV and fired multiple rounds into a black cargo trailer where Helton and the other victim were located.

Anyone with information concerning the SUV is asked to contact state police at (606) 573-3131.

Callers may remain anonymous.

KSP Detective Jim T. Whitaker is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies, Barbourville Police and Knox County EMS.